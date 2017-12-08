From Project Runway to Project GMC

Designer Johnathan Kayne joined Tyler Ryan to talk reality tv, fashion, and the Children's Miracle Network

SPRINGDALE SC (WOLO)–Project Runway contestant and designer Johnathan Kayne is in the Midlands this weekend for a trunk show supporting the Children’s Miracle Network.

Kayne joined Tyler, Grace, and Rochelle on Good Morning Columbia for a fashion show and details on the show, which will take place Friday and Saturday at Catz Formals on Airport Blvd in Springdale.