From Project Runway to Project GMC

Designer Johnathan Kayne joined Tyler Ryan to talk reality tv, fashion, and the Children's Miracle Network
Tyler Ryan,

SPRINGDALE SC (WOLO)–Project Runway contestant and designer Johnathan Kayne is in the Midlands this weekend for a trunk show supporting the Children’s Miracle Network.

Kayne joined Tyler, Grace, and Rochelle on Good Morning Columbia for a fashion show and details on the show, which will take place Friday and Saturday at Catz Formals on Airport Blvd in Springdale.

 

 

 

 

Share

Related

Trending: More evacuations as California wildfires...
Friday Morning Forecast
Former Senior Assistant City Manager Speaks Out
Pet of the Week: Holly the Coonhound mix

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android