Moped Driver “Seriously Injured” in Hit and Run

ORANGEBURG, SC (WOLO) – The Highway Patrol is searching for a suspect in a hit and run that happened Thursday (12/8) afternoon.

Troopers say a car hit a moped seriously injuring the driver.

According to investigators it happened just after 5:30 p.m. at the intersection of Tee Vee Road and Old Number Six Highway.

Troopers say the suspect’s car is silver but they don’t know the exact make and model. It should have significant damage to the passenger side headlight area.