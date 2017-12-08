Murder Suspect Apprehended After Fleeing, Second Suspect Arrested, Third On The Loose

Columbia, SC (WOLO)– Jashawn Livingston was the first one arrested in connection with a Monday murder. That is why Columbia Police tried pulling him over this morning around Five Points, but it was not going to be that easy. He sped away causing a police chase that ended in the South Harden and Burney street area.

“This suspect then hits a parked vehicle, fortunately, no one was in that vehicle because he hit it pretty hard. Then he hits a light pole, of course, the wires come down as well. He flees from that vehicle, but he’s captured a short distance away. It didn’t long for law enforcement to capture him,” Lieutenant Curtis Wilson said, with Richland County Sheriff’s Department.

Richland County deputies, Columbia Police, K9 units, and even the US Marshal’s office were involved in the pursuit after Livingston fled on foot. Sheriff Lott says they arrested Tyrone Mack around three Friday afternoon, who is also tied to the murder.

“It’s one of those things where we’re good when law enforcement works together to apprehend someone who’s wanted, especially as the magnitude of this guy. Get him off the streets to keep the public safe and that’s what we do,” Wilson said.

Wilson said they rely on everyone in the community to help catch suspects like these.

“Community assistance, law enforcement and of course our trusted K-9’s,” Wilson said.

Sheriff Lott said Livingston was transported to a local hospital by EMS for observation after the car wreck. Livingston will join Mack at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center. After the pursuit, Columbia Police will be adding charges like failure to stop for blue lights and reckless driving to the charges facing Livingston.