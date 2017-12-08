Murder suspect captured after car, foot chase

Jashawn Livingston Jashawn Livingston Courtesy: RCSD/Twitter

Courtesy: RCSD/Twitter



RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Law enforcement officers were actively searching for a murder suspect along South Harden and Burney Street, that search has now ended.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department issued a statement on Twitter saying the suspect, described as a light skinned black male was wearing a gray hoodie and blue jeans when he crashed the vehicle he driving following a brief chase.

RCSD searching for murder suspect on South Harden and Burney St. Light skinned black male suspect wearing gray hoodie and blue jeans. Traveling on foot, deputies, K9, and CPD assisting in search. Area schools on lock down as a precaution. @cwilson_275 pic.twitter.com/pqBNAYnZeJ — RCSD (@RCSD) December 8, 2017

