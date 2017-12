Pet of the Week: Holly the Coonhound mix

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Columbia Animal Services’ Pet of the Week is Holly, a three-year-old Coonhound mix.

The shelter said Holly is very gentle, submissive and sweet. Holly has already been spayed and micro-chipped, and is ready to meet her “furever” family.

To learn more about Holly, and the other animals available for adoption at the animal shelter, click here, call 803-776-PETS or visit the shelter at 127 Humane Ln.