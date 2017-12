Prices at the Pump in the Midlands

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–Gas prices in Columbia are a little lower this week.

According to GasBuddy, the average gas prices in Columbia fell 1 cent per gallon in the last week to an average of $2.20 per gallon.

Nationally, gas prices stand at $2.46 per gallon.

Even with Columbia’s cheaper prices… the cost of gas is still around 25 cents more than it was a year ago.