Red Cross helping West Columbia family after house fire

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The Red Cross said it’s helping a West Columbia family whose home on Senn Street was damaged by fire Thursday night.

West Columbia Fire responded to the blaze. Officials said one adult and five kids are displaced. The Red Cross is providing financial help for food, clothing and other essentials.

The organization said it usually sees a rise in house fires during the holidays. Research shows Christmas tree fires are more likely to be deadly than other fires, and candle fires are four times as likely to occur. Experts recommend making sure your family has a fire escape plan that you actually practice.