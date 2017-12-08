Ridge View loses late to Orangeville at Bojangles Bash

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The second day of competition at the 2017 Bojangles Bash saw host school Ridge View drop their second-straight close call.

One night after falling to Rock Creek, the Blazers were tied late with Orangeville (Ontario, Canada) before the international guests scored with less than 10 seconds remaining to win 66-64.

Gray Collegiate fell in the late game to Trinity Christian (NC) 75-68.

Six local teams play across seven games in the event’s final day.

The @BojanglesBash is back for DAY 2 with a loaded schedule! We’re excited for great basketball tonight at @rvhs. The #BoBash tips off at 6pm! pic.twitter.com/1ARcHraVsJ — Bojangles' Bash (@BojanglesBash) December 8, 2017