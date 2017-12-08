Samsung to Partner With USC and Clemson for Research and Development Program

NEWBERRY, S.C. (WOLO)- You do not see the University of South Carolina and Clemson work together every day but Friday, the presidents of the universities joined Governor Henry McMaster to announce a new program they hope will better prepare students and boost the economy for our state and the nation.

“This is precisely what we’re trying to do in our country and in our state to take our brain power and our knowledge economy to excel and keep the momentum going we have built over these years,” said Governor McMaster.

The partnership formally called the Palmetto Consortium for Home Appliance Innovation is a research and development program designed to train the next generation of manufacturing experts. University presidents said they are excited about the opportunities the program may bring to their students.

“They want workers who can lead, who are strategic who are analytic, who are analytic, flexible, ethical, can communicate. Those are the kinds of workers USC and Clemson will be delivering for you at Samsung.”

Developers plan to implement the program over the next five years, hoping to bring in a as many students as possible with different specialties for this effort.