Crafty Feast Indie Craft Fair: Handmade Gifts and Treats

Columbia, S.C. ( WOLO) — If you are searching for a Christmas gift, the Annual Crafty Feast may be just the place for that holiday treat.

With more than a hundred handpicked artisans from across the southeast, from local areas as well as from Florida, Kentucky, Tennessee, Georgia and North Carolina. All goods are handmade or artistically repurposed, say organizers.

Goods and gifts range widely, including:

• Hand-melded metal birdhouses

• Needle-felted fiber art

Everything from handmade jewelry, birdhouses to specially made stationary can be found at this Craft fair.

Tickets are 3 dollars to attend the event. Free for kids 10 & under.

You can check out the event on Sunday, December 10 from Noon -6pm at the Columbia Metro Convention Center.