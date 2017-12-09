Deputies respond to shots fired call at Kiki’s Chicken and Waffles

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) -Richland County sheriff’s deputies responded to a shots fired call at a local restaurant Saturday afternoon.

Deputies say the incident occurred in the parking lot of Kiki’s Chicken and Waffles. The restaurant is located in the 7000 block of Parklane Road.

Deputies say preliminary information: two victims were transported to Palmetto Health Richland.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

