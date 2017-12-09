Driver, 19, accused of leaving scene after striking victim with SUV

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – A man is behind bars charged with hit and run with personal injury following an incident just after 11 p.m. Friday on Greene Street.

Following an investigation, Columbia Police say they were able to determine that Charles Jason was traveling westbound in a 2007 Chevy Tahoe when he struck a 21-year-old male who was reportedly not utilizing the crosswalk.

Jason,19, is accused of leaving the incident location and going to a Lincoln Street residence.

According to officials with CPD, officers received assistance from officers with the University of South Carolina Department of Law Enforcement and Safety in locating Jason.

The pedestrian was taken to a local hospital where he continues to receive medical treatment for multiple lacerations sustained during the collision.

At last check, Jason remained at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center under a $5,000 surety bond, officials say.

Connect with the writer:

Follow @kimberleidavis

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download the ABC Columbia News App for your iPhone or Android phone and tablet.