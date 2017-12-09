Funeral Services Held for Former Chief Justice Ernest Finney

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)- The late Chief Justice Ernest Finney, Jr. will be laid to rest Saturday in Sumter.

According to Palmer Memorial Chapel, the public funeral service will be 10am Saturday, December 9, 2017, at the James and Dorothy Z. Elmore Chapel followed by a private interment.

Finney was set lie in repose at the Rotunda of the South Carolina Supreme Court on Thursday, December 7, 2017.

A public visitation service was also held Friday at the Neal Jones Auditorium on the campus of Morris College in Sumter, followed by a public viewing.

According to Palmer Memorial, you can make donations, in lieu of flowers, to The Ernest A. Finney, Jr. Fund established by a

first gift by Ernest A. Finney, Jr. and Frances Davenport Finney twenty-five years ago to support scholarships for Claflin University.