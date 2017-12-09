McCaskill Selected As MAC Hermann Trophy Finalist

COLUMBIA, S.C. – South Carolina senior forward Savannah McCaskill has been tabbed as one of three finalists for the 2017 MAC Hermann Trophy, the United Soccer Coaches announced Friday. McCaskill is the first player in program history to be selected as a finalist for the most coveted individual honor in NCAA Division I soccer.

UCLA sophomore midfielder Jessie Fleming and Stanford midfielder Andi Sullivan round out the list of finalists, who were chosen based on voting by NCAA Division I soccer coaches. The winner will be revealed at the 2017 MAC Hermann Trophy banquet, set for Jan. 5, 2018, at the historic Missouri Athletic Club in St. Louis.

“I am very proud of all Savannah has accomplished as an individual and the impact she has had on our program,” South Carolina women’s soccer coach Shelley Smith said. “It’s a well-deserved honor, and it’s wonderful to see her abilities recognized. She is a true professional, and I look forward to seeing her represent us at the highest levels.”

McCaskill, the program’s only three-time All-American, again spearheaded Carolina’s attack this season with a team-best 25 points. She netted eight goals, and her SEC-leading nine assists ranked 22nd among NCAA Division I players. McCaskill notched five-game winners to help the Gamecocks capture their second-straight SEC Regular-Season Title and punch the program’s first ticket to the Women’s College Cup.

The Chapin, S.C., native, who has been tabbed the SEC Offensive Player of the Year in each of the last two seasons, closed her decorated collegiate career with the third-most points (114) in school history. Her 17 career game-winners rank first in school history, and the striker is third all-time among Gamecocks in goals (40) and second in assists (34). McCaskill led Carolina points in each of her four seasons in Columbia in a stretch highlighted by a junior campaign that feature a program single-season record 17 goals.

The Gamecocks made the NCAA Tournament in each of McCaskill’s four seasons, reaching the Elite Eight three times. Carolina is one of just four schools to make three NCAA Quarterfinals appearances since 2014.

