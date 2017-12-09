Richland Co. Deputies Say Mother Choked Five Month Old, Threw Her Against a Wall

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Richland County Deputies say the mother of a five month old is facing attempted murder charges.

Deputies say on Saturday, at approximately 12:30pm, they responded to the 100 block of Wilcox Road in reference to an assault.

Deputies say 20 year old Jacklyn Sellers hit the five month old girl , choked her, and threw her against a wall.
Family members were able to get the baby away, according to deputies.
Deputies say Sellers then grabbed a knife and injured herself… she was taken to the hospital and will be arrested once she’s released.

