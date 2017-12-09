SC DOT Releases Winter Storm Report -Shuts Down Shift Operations as Winter Weather Ends

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)––The South Carolina Department of Transportation announced Saturday evening that it is shutting down shift operations, as wintry precipitation has ended.

According to the SC DOT, on-call crews will continue to monitor road conditions and respond if appropriate. The good news tonight, say DOT officials, is that all interstates are currently in good condition.

Motorists are encouraged to continue to use caution when traveling.

As temperatures fall during the evening, SC DOT officials want drivers to be aware of the possible formation of black ice where pavement remains wet.