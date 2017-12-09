SC State player, Ty Solomon, who collapsed in game released from hospital

South Carolina State head coach Murray Garvin hugs Ian Kinard (24) as Tyvoris Solomon is attended to after he was injured during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against North Carolina State at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Dec. 2, 2017. (Ethan Hyman/The News & Observer via AP)

South Carolina State players, including Damani Applewhite (35), react as Tyvoris Solomon is attended to after he was injured during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against North Carolina State at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Dec. 2, 2017. (Ethan Hyman/The News & Observer via AP)

Game 0fficials including from left, Les Jones, Bert Smith and Tim Comer, watch as South Carolina State's Tyvoris Solomon is attended to after he was injured during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against North Carolina State at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Dec. 2, 2017. (Ethan Hyman/The News & Observer via AP)





RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The South Carolina State player who collapsed on the court during a weekend game at North Carolina State has been released from the hospital.

N.C. State coach Kevin Keatts said Thursday he had just spoken with Tyvoris Solomon and his father as they headed home. Rex Hospital spokesman Alan Wolf confirmed in an email to The Associated Press that Solomon had been discharged.

“He was in great spirits and he was excited obviously to get a chance to be able to go home and be with his family a little bit,” Keatts said.

Wolf also released a statement from the Solomon family, which included thanks to S.C. State trainer Tyler Long, Wake County paramedics and other first responders “whose quick actions actually saved his life at PNC Arena” on Saturday.

The redshirt senior collapsed near the team’s bench during the first half of S.C. State’s 103-71 loss. Emergency medical personnel administered chest compressions before Solomon was taken from the court on a stretcher and to the hospital.

The family’s statement noted the importance of CPR education and knowing how to use defibrillators.

“Ty recognizes that he was in the right place at the right time to have a serious medical emergency that could have had a tragic outcome,” the family said. “Instead, he’s looking forward to resuming a normal life, eventually returning to school and making every second count.”

The game was stopped but later resumed after a roughly 40-minute delay. Assistant coach Rio Pitt said the team decided to continue playing after learning Solomon was conscious and able to speak, and that “Ty would tell us to go out there and play.”

Pitt coached the team through the second half. Head coach Murray Garvin left to be with Solomon at the hospital.