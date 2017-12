Showers in Midlands, Possible Snowflakes, No Accumulation

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– You can expect showers on Saturday morning with possibly a brief period of some wet snowflakes. The possibility of snowflakes would mostly north and west of Columbia, according to Chief Meteorologist John Farley.

Farley says don’t expect any accumulation. Then it’s just cold for thevrest of the weekend, says Farley.