Update: Richland Co. Deputies Searching for Attempted Murder Suspects in Two Notch Shooting

COLUMBIA, SC ( WOLO) — Richland County sheriff’s deputies say they are looking for suspects in connection with an attempted murder Saturday, at the intersection of Two Notch and Parklane Roads.

Deputies say the suspects fired shots from a vehicle striking two male victims in the upper body.

According to investigators, the victims suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CrimeSC if you have any information.