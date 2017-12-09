Update: Richland Co. Deputies Searching for Attempted Murder Suspects in Two Notch Shooting

Crysty Vaughan,

COLUMBIA,  SC  ( WOLO) —  Richland County sheriff’s deputies say they are looking for suspects in connection with an attempted murder Saturday, at the intersection of Two Notch and Parklane Roads.

Deputies say the suspects fired shots from a vehicle striking two male victims in the upper body.

According to investigators,  the victims suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CrimeSC if you have any information.

Share

Related

RCSD: Holiday Shopping Safety Tips
Trick or Treat Safety Tips from the Richland Count...
Richland County Sheriff’s Dept. Helps Battle...
Workout on the 4th to Honor Fallen Midlands Soldie...

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android