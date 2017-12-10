Bojangles Bash closes play with big slate on third day

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – A jam-packed weekend full of high school hoops at Ridge View High School closed out Saturday with seven games featuring six local Midlands teams at the Bojangles Bash Basketball Showcase.

Here are the scores from Saturday’s action involving area programs:

Ben Lippen 74 West Florence 90

Word of God (NC) 69 AC Flora 64

Sumter 61 Dorman 70 (Highlights in video above)

Cox Mill (NC) 68 Ridge View 48

Lower Richland 51 Gray Collegiate 75