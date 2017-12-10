City Councilman to host North Columbia Public Safety, Holiday Meeting

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–Getting you ready for the holidays with safety tips in mind, that’s the focus of a community meeting Monday, December 11th.

Councilman Sam Davis and the Columbia Police Department will host a public safety meeting for residents in North Columbia.

According to City officials, at the meeting citizens can share their concerns for their area with law enforcement and they’ll also learn valuable holiday safety tips.

WHEN: Monday, Dec. 11

6 – 7:30 p.m.

WHERE: Eau Claire Print Building

3907 Ensor Ave.