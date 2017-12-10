City Councilman to host North Columbia Public Safety, Holiday Meeting

Crysty Vaughan

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–Getting you ready for the holidays with safety tips in mind, that’s the focus of a community meeting Monday, December 11th.

 Councilman Sam Davis and the Columbia Police Department will host a public safety meeting for residents in North Columbia.

According to City officials, at the meeting citizens can share their concerns for their area with law enforcement and they’ll also learn valuable holiday safety tips.

WHEN:        Monday, Dec. 11

                    6 – 7:30 p.m.

 WHERE:      Eau Claire Print Building

                   3907 Ensor Ave.

 

Share

Related

Richland Co. Deputies Say Mother Choked Five Month...
SC DOT Releases Winter Storm Report -Shuts Down Sh...
Garbage truck kills 8-year-old
Update: Richland Co. Deputies Searching for Attemp...

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android