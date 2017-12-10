Martin not focused on wins, loses, but improving Gamecocks

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Hassani Gravett’s go-ahead shot with 6.5 seconds left gave Carolina (8-2) a close 80-78 victory over Coastal Carolina (5-5) Saturday afternoon in the Gamecocks last matchup before final exams.

But Frank Martin isn’t considered at this point what the scoreboard looks like at the end of his team’s games. He’s focused on teaching his team full of new puzzle pieces how to come together and learn his brand of toughness and his kind of basketball.

USC returns to the court at rival Clemson on December 19.