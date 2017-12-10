Richland Deputies Still Searching for Two Notch Rd Shooting Suspects

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–Richland County Sheriff’s Deputies are still looking for suspects who fired shots on a vehicle in broad daylight Saturday.

The suspects are wanted on attempted murder charges.

Deputies say Saturday around noon, at the intersection of Two Notch and Parklane roads, the suspects fired shots from a vehicle striking two male victims in the upper body.

According to investigators, the victims injuries are not serious. ABC Columbia News was on the scene Saturday.

Call CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CRIME SC if you have any information.