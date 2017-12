USC Economic Outlook Conference: 2018 Looking Strong

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Looking ahead to the new year, economic forecasters say South Carolina’s economy is expected to be strong in 2018.

Economists at the University of South Carolina have released their annual outlook for the state.

Nearly 250 business and community leaders were on hand for the 37th annual Economic Outlook Conference.

The economists say, looking ahead, they don’t see any major economic threats in 2018.