Vets Christmas Charity Ride for Dorn VA

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The motorcycles are revving up this Sunday for the 2017 Vets’ Christmas Charity Ride. This is the 17th year for the event, say organizers.

The ride brings in gifts and donations to the Dorn VA Medical Center.

Organizers say thousands of riders will begin at 2 p.m. from Carolina Honda off Interstate 20.

The convoy of bikers will be escorted and will end their ride at the Dorn VA.