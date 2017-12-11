3 injured in ‘attempted terrorist attack’ at NYC transit hub





A suspect is in custody today after allegedly detonating a small explosive device in an “attempted terrorist attack” in the New York City subway system, sending commuters scrambling to evacuate a major transit hub just blocks from Times Square, city officials said.

The explosive detonated in an underground passageway near the Port Authority Bus Terminal, and despite the rush-hour crowds, only three people suffered minor injuries, officials said. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo called this “one of our worst nightmares.”

The 27-year-old suspect, Akayed Ullah, was badly injured in the arm and torso from the explosion that went off in his arms, sources said. He is alert and conscious and was taken to a hospital, sources said. The suspect, originally from Bangladesh, has been in the United States for seven years and has an address in Brooklyn, sources said.

Authorities called the explosive an “improvised low-tech explosive device” that was held on the suspect with Velcro and zip ties.

The explosion in the subway system — ridden by 6 million people each day — occurred at about 7:20 a.m. The bus terminal was temporarily closed and has since reopened. Subways were bypassing the terminal and Times Square stations.

President Donald Trump was briefed on the incident, White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said.

