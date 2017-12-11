Celebrities ‘Stand with Keaton’ to support bullied boy with words of encouragement

Justin Bieber, Chris Evans among stars stepping up to help bullied boy
ABC News,



By KELLY MCCARTHY
ABC News – A young boy’s emotional viral video about being bullied at school has captured the attention of many top celebrities who are speaking up on social media to “Stand with Keaton” in a show of support.

Musicians, actors, TV personalities and all-star athletes have all responded to Keaton Jones’ video on social media using the trending # StandwithKeaton. From movie premier invitations to boxing lessons with a professional MMA fighter, the messages are continually flooding in.

Actors/Actresses

“Star Wars” star Mark Hamill encouraged Keaton saying the bullies are “just jealous because you’re so smart and handsome.”

Chris Evans said “stay strong Keaton” and promised it will get better before inviting him to attend the next premiere of his hit film “The Avengers.”

Hailee Steinfeld said, “I think you are amazing and what makes you so special is that there is only one you.” She then invited Keaton to be her date at the “Pitch Perfect 3” movie premier next week and asked him to message her to sort out the details.

“Stranger Things” star Millie Bobby Brown tweeted she would love to be his friend telling Keaton he is “freakin awesome.”

Musicians

Rapper Snoop Dogg responded to the video clip on Instagram writing, “Say lil Man U gotta friend in me for life hit me on dm so we can chop it up love is the only way to beat hate.”

Musicians

Rapper Snoop Dogg responded to the video clip on Instagram writing, “Say lil Man U gotta friend in me for life hit me on dm so we can chop it up love is the only way to beat hate.”

Singer and songwriter Charlie Puth posted a series of tweets relating to the young boy.

Justin Beiber replied, “You got a friend in me Lil bro! Hit me on dm and we can chat!!! Love you buddy!!”

Justin Beiber replied, “You got a friend in me Lil bro! Hit me on dm and we can chat!!! Love you buddy!!”

Katy Perry also reposted the video clip with the caption, “This broke my heart today. Please be kind to one another. #standwithkeaton”

Demi Lovato tweeted her support with the hashtag encouraging Keaton that he is not alone.

TV Personalities

Ryan Seacrest tweeted a message saying Keaton’s kindness will overcome this moment and bring better days.

“The Chew” co-host and chef Mario Batali would like to give Keaton support and advice.

Professional Athletes

NBA star LeBron James

Cleveland Cavaliers player JR Smith offered Keaton attend one of their basketball games.

UFC star Dana White invited him to swing by the Las Vegas training headquarters to hang out.

Tennessee Titans star Delanie Walker and former NFL player Donte Stallworth

Retired NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. would like to be added to Keaton’s growing list of friends.

11 time NBA champion Bill Russell sympathized and related to Keaton.

Keaton’s sister Lakyn has shared as many of the posts with her brother as possible and tweeted that she is quickly trying to send replies.

Share

Related

Couple loses 400 pounds in inspirational weight lo...
Trending: Pipe bomb explosion in NYC and celebriti...
Mother Accused of Trying to Murder Baby
Lexington P.D. sounds last call for toy collection...

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android