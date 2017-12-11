Celebrities ‘Stand with Keaton’ to support bullied boy with words of encouragement

Justin Bieber, Chris Evans among stars stepping up to help bullied boy





By KELLY MCCARTHY

ABC News – A young boy’s emotional viral video about being bullied at school has captured the attention of many top celebrities who are speaking up on social media to “Stand with Keaton” in a show of support.

Musicians, actors, TV personalities and all-star athletes have all responded to Keaton Jones’ video on social media using the trending # StandwithKeaton. From movie premier invitations to boxing lessons with a professional MMA fighter, the messages are continually flooding in.

“Star Wars” star Mark Hamill encouraged Keaton saying the bullies are “just jealous because you’re so smart and handsome.”

Keaton-Don't waste time wondering why a bully would be so mean-They're sad people who think hurting others will make them feel better because they really don't like themselves-They're just jealous because you're so smart & handsome❤️Your friend-mh https://t.co/SUMw3OoCTm — @HamillHimself (@HamillHimself) December 10, 2017

Chris Evans said “stay strong Keaton” and promised it will get better before inviting him to attend the next premiere of his hit film “The Avengers.”

Stay strong, Keaton. Don’t let them make you turn cold. I promise it gets better. While those punks at your school are deciding what kind of people they want to be in this world, how would you and your mom like to come to the Avengers premiere in LA next year? https://t.co/s1QwCQ3toi — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) December 10, 2017

Hailee Steinfeld said, “I think you are amazing and what makes you so special is that there is only one you.” She then invited Keaton to be her date at the “Pitch Perfect 3” movie premier next week and asked him to message her to sort out the details.

Hi @Lakyn_Jones, could you pass this message along to Keaton? ❤ pic.twitter.com/3l8P4fKAqW — Hailee Steinfeld (@HaileeSteinfeld) December 10, 2017

“Stranger Things” star Millie Bobby Brown tweeted she would love to be his friend telling Keaton he is “freakin awesome.”

Keaton, this is so accurate. Why do people do this? I think your sooo cool Keaton! I wanna be your friend ( but srsly) ur freakin awesome ❤️ https://t.co/LD7Q762bL9 — Millie Bobby Brown (@milliebbrown) December 9, 2017

Musicians

Rapper Snoop Dogg responded to the video clip on Instagram writing, “Say lil Man U gotta friend in me for life hit me on dm so we can chop it up love is the only way to beat hate.”

Singer and songwriter Charlie Puth posted a series of tweets relating to the young boy.

Keaton Jones- I was bullied for most of my life and I would ask the same questions to my mom. But if you stay close with your family like I — Charlie Puth (@charlieputh) December 11, 2017

did you will come out stronger than ever. They love you unconditionally. These weak and small minded people bullying you right now are no — Charlie Puth (@charlieputh) December 11, 2017

match for your advanced and brilliant mind. And when they ask for your autograph one day, just tell them you don’t have time like I did. — Charlie Puth (@charlieputh) December 11, 2017

Justin Beiber replied, “You got a friend in me Lil bro! Hit me on dm and we can chat!!! Love you buddy!!”

Katy Perry also reposted the video clip with the caption, “This broke my heart today. Please be kind to one another. #standwithkeaton”

Demi Lovato tweeted her support with the hashtag encouraging Keaton that he is not alone.

I #StandwithKeaton. Keaton baby, just know you’re not alone. There are so many people who come out of bullying so much stronger and you will be one of them!! God bless you sweetheart. https://t.co/LdCAy2lDHu — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) December 11, 2017

TV Personalities

Ryan Seacrest tweeted a message saying Keaton’s kindness will overcome this moment and bring better days.

#KeatonJones, your curiosity and kindness will overcome this moment and bring you many better days to come. #StandWithKeaton https://t.co/8t4ojKLs72 — Ryan Seacrest (@RyanSeacrest) December 10, 2017

“The Chew” co-host and chef Mario Batali would like to give Keaton support and advice.

Hey Jamie. Dm a contact or email for Keaton’s Family i will contact him with some support and advice https://t.co/qGkGSQhaJv — Mario Batali (@Mariobatali) December 11, 2017

Professional Athletes

NBA star LeBron James

Damn right! Bullies are straight up wack, corny, cowards, chumps, etc, etc! Keaton keep your head up buddy and push forward! You're the best https://t.co/pqDgay77l9 — LeBron James (@KingJames) December 11, 2017

Cleveland Cavaliers player JR Smith offered Keaton attend one of their basketball games.

That’s a damn shame. Keaton if your around when we play in Memphis i would love to invite you to one of our games. Head up Champ! https://t.co/Moh9ObdgX8 — JR Smith (@TheRealJRSmith) December 11, 2017

UFC star Dana White invited him to swing by the Las Vegas training headquarters to hang out.

Meet Keaton Jones a very smart little boy who is being bullied at school. This video is heartbreaking!! I want to bring Keaton to Vegas and hang out at UFC Headquarters. If anyone knows how i can reach the family please let me know. Thank u everyone pic.twitter.com/BR8c4ldDFc — Dana White (@danawhite) December 10, 2017

Tennessee Titans star Delanie Walker and former NFL player Donte Stallworth

My brother just offered Keaton Jones and his family 4 tickets to watch the @Titans play on December 31st! 🙏🏿 https://t.co/LPmSm4FxAZ — Donté Stallworth (@DonteStallworth) December 9, 2017

Retired NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. would like to be added to Keaton’s growing list of friends.

This is heartbreaking. But the response of support for him is a beautiful thing. Add me to your long list of friends Keaton. https://t.co/NKasvdo00u — Ralph Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) December 10, 2017

11 time NBA champion Bill Russell sympathized and related to Keaton.

Meet Keaton, he is one of many! Thank you for the video you will help a lot of people. I too was bullied, my family is what made me strong & got me through. YOU are my hero please RT get story out #NBA @Lawrence #StandWithKeaton @Lakyn_Jones #KeatonStrong pic.twitter.com/ZE0WFDntgq — TheBillRussell (@RealBillRussell) December 11, 2017

Keaton’s sister Lakyn has shared as many of the posts with her brother as possible and tweeted that she is quickly trying to send replies.

Thank you everyone for the support for my family. My twitter is blowing up and im sorry I can’t get to everyone’s tweets! — Lakyn 🎄 (@Lakyn_Jones) December 10, 2017