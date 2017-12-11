Clemson commit named SC Gatorade Player of the Year

Greg Brzozowski,

(WOLO) – Two days after USC commit Dakereon Joyner was named “Mr. Football” in South Carolina, a future Clemson player earned another top honor in high school football.

South Pointe senior Derion Kendrick was named Gatorade Player of the Year for the Palmetto State on Monday after leading his Stallions to a perfect 15-0 season and a fourth-straight SCHSL championship.

Kendrick, like Joyner, is competing in the Shrine Bowl this week in anticipation of the All-Star game this Saturday set for Wofford College.

