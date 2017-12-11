Florida A&M expected to hire former Clemson quarterback Willie Simmons

TALLAHASSEE, Fl. (WOLO) – Florida A&M is set to hire a former Clemson quarterback.

Willie Simmons, who played at both Clemson and The Citadel, is set to take over the Rattlers program Monday. The hire was first reported by the Tallahassee Democrat.

Simmons stepped down at Prairie View A&M, and according to WTXL in Tallahassee, sources close to the program said the offer was placed in front of Simmons at the end of the season.

A press conference to announce Simmons as new head football is scheduled for Monday at Florida A&M.