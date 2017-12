Food Lion Volunteers, Donates to Feed Midlands Hungry

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) – Monday (12/11), Harvest Hope teamed up with Food Lion. The grocery chain recognized Harvest Hope as a recipient in its “12 Days of Giving” campaign.

Food Lion says it will donate food to Harvest Hope and its employees will also volunteer their time helping feed the Midlands hungry.

Food Lion’s “12 Days of Giving” will wrap up Christmas day.