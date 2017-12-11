Lexington P.D. sounds last call for toy collection campaign

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO) – The Lexington Police Department’s “Fill the MRAP” campaign, benefitting Toys for Tots, wraps up Monday evening at Walmart on Sunset Boulevard in Lexington.

Officers will be stationed at the store collecting items from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Stop by with new, unwrapped toys that will be gifted to kids in need.

A department spokesman said Chief Terrence Green will also be participating in shopping sprees this afternoon with businesses that have collected donations or are making donations to Toys for Tots.