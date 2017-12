Monday Morning Menu

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) –

Find out what is happening around town this Monday morning!

Tis’ the season to be jazzy. Richland Library Ballentine is hosting a ‘Holiday Jazz’ session Tuesday. Local┬ávocalist and poet Eboniramm and an ensemble will play you into the holiday season with all of your favorite jazzy Christmas hits. The event starts at 6:30p.m. and is free of charge.

Bring a furry friend home for the holidays. For the entire month of December you can adopt any pet from Columbia or Lexington Animal Services for just $25. That includes spay or neuter, microchip, leukemia and heartworm testing, vaccinations and deworming. That really is a Christmas miracle.

Do you have any clothes stuffed away in your closet, desperately hoping to wear again, but can’t because of a broken zipper? Well Richland Library is here to help. On Tuesday, Richland Library Main is hosting a ‘Handsewing: Closures’ workshop from 3:00-4:30p.m. in the Makerspace. All materials will be provided, and it’s free to all. You do need to register.