Monday Morning Menu

Find out what is happening around town this Monday morning!

Tis’ the season to be jazzy. Richland Library Ballentine is hosting a ‘Holiday Jazz’ session Tuesday. Local vocalist and poet Eboniramm and an ensemble will play you into the holiday season with all of your favorite jazzy Christmas hits. The event starts at 6:30p.m. and is free of charge.

Bring a furry friend home for the holidays. For the entire month of December you can adopt any pet from Columbia or Lexington Animal Services for just $25. That includes spay or neuter, microchip, leukemia and heartworm testing, vaccinations and deworming. That really is a Christmas miracle.

Do you have any clothes stuffed away in your closet, desperately hoping to wear again, but can’t because of a broken zipper? Well Richland Library is here to help. On Tuesday, Richland Library Main is hosting a ‘Handsewing: Closures’ workshop from 3:00-4:30p.m. in the Makerspace. All materials will be provided, and it’s free to all. You do need to register.