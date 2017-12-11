Mother Accused of Trying to Murder Baby

Rochelle Dean,

Courtesy: RCSD

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — A mother is charged with Attempted Murder after Deputies say she physically assaulted her five month old daughter.

According to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department, 20 year old Jacklyn Sellers hit the girl, choked her, and threw her against the wall.

A family member was able to get the baby away and call police.

Deputies say sellers then grabbed a knife and injured herself.
they were taken to an area hospital. The baby suffered serious injuries and remains in hospital care.

Sellers has been booked into the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

 

Share

Related

Lexington P.D. sounds last call for toy collection...
Celebrities ‘Stand with Keaton’ to sup...
Anita Hill says Thomas, Weinstein part of arc towa...
Haley: Trump’s accusers of sex misconduct sh...

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android