Mother Accused of Trying to Murder Baby

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — A mother is charged with Attempted Murder after Deputies say she physically assaulted her five month old daughter.

According to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department, 20 year old Jacklyn Sellers hit the girl, choked her, and threw her against the wall.

A family member was able to get the baby away and call police.

Deputies say sellers then grabbed a knife and injured herself.

they were taken to an area hospital. The baby suffered serious injuries and remains in hospital care.

Sellers has been booked into the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

