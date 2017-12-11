Trending: Pipe bomb explosion in NYC and celebrities #StandWithKeaton Dec 11, 2017 10:36 AM EST Kimberlei Davis, Connect with the writer: Follow @kimberleidavis Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download the ABC Columbia News App for your iPhone or Android phone and tablet. ShareFacebookTwitterPinterestEmailMoreRelated Trending: More evacuations as California wildfires... Trending: Sentencing begins for Michael Slager in ... Trending: Michael Flynn charged with lying to the ... Trending: More women accuse Matt Lauer of sexual a...