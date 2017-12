Vets Riding For Charity to Dorn Va- Delivered Holiday Cheer and Supplies

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Bikes were revving up on Sunday in the Midlands, all for charity and our veterans.

Riders with the annual Vets Christmas Charity Ride gathered Sunday for their annual pilgrimage to Dorn VA.

The group brought supplies, presents and cheer to the veterans, along with a few special guests, including USC Women’s Head Basketball Coach Dawn Staley.

This is the 17th year for the Vets Christmas Charity Ride.