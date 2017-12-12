Buddy Pough to return for one more season at SC State

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WOLO) – South Carolina State athletic director Stacy Danley announced two different moves in regards to the future of the Bulldogs’ athletic programs Monday.

Head football coach Oliver “Buddy” Pough will have his contract extended with the school, his alma mater, to serve as the leader of the team through the 2018 season.

SC State finished the 2017 campaign with a 3-7 mark. Next fall will be Pough’s 17th season in charge in Orangeburg. He has been a part of 14 of the school’s 16 MEAC titles as either a player, assistant, or head coach. Buddy’s overall record is 120-64 (94-33 conference).

“I believe this decision is best for the overall athletics program as we begin to focus on transitioning and move into rebuilding mode,” said Danley, who was hired to the Director of Athletics position in April. “The nucleus of that rebuilding is our football program. Coach Pough holds the record as the second winningest coach in school history. His winning tradition, extensive relationships throughout the state as well as his familiarity of the program and the MEAC Conference all played a role in helping form the decision. Coach Pough has agreed to be part of the rebuilding process and the University is looking forward to his input and expertise in securing his replacement.”

Danley also announced that the Bulldogs’ women’s tennis program will be reinstated. The team has won 12 Mid-Eastern Athletic Championships since 2002 under the watch of returning head coach Hardeep Judge.