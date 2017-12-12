Charles earns second SIAC Men’s Basketball Player of the Week honor

Atlanta, Ga. – For the second time in two weeks, Claflin University men’s basketball player Jaleel Charles has been named the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) Men’s Basketball Player of the Week. The Player of the Week Honors were announced by the league office Tuesday. Michael Stevenson Kentucky State earned Newcomer of the Week honors.

Charles assisted the Panthers to a 2-0 record last week to lead Claflin to a 10-1 overall record and 4-0 in conference play. He averaged just shy of a double-double as he finished averaging 12.3 points and 9.3 rebounds for the week. Despite the initial 20-point deficit, the Panthers finished with a feat over CIAA opponent Winston-Salem State (Dec. 4) as he scored a season-high 29 points with nine rebounds and one block. The New York native also recorded his second straight 20-point plus game (23) in the win over Saint Augustine’s.

Claflin will travel to Gaffney, S.C. to face Limestone College in a non-conference matchup Wednesday (Dec. 13).

Claflin Athletics contributed to the writing of this article.