Georgia coach Kirby Smart visits Channing Tindall, Spring Valley

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — On Tuesday, Georgia coach Kirby Smart, who has his Bulldogs in the College Football Playoff for the first time in school history this year, visited standout Spring Valley linebacker Channing Tindall before the early signing period begins next week.

Tindall, a four-star prospect, is being recruited by Clemson, Florida, Georgia, and South Carolina, but the Dawgs and Gamecocks remain the top two schools on his list.

The Spring Valley linebacker was named Mr. Richland County’s Football Player of the Year last week and will play in the US Army All-American Bowl in San Antonio on January 6.

Tindall says he plans to make his decision later in December.