Massive Truck Fire Causes Traffic Jam

Lexington, SC (WOLO) — A truck traveling East bound on Interstate 26 burst in flames around 5:30 Tuesday morning. The fire was so intense, one last of traffic had to be shut down in order for the Sandy Run Fire Department to try and extinguish the blaze causing traffic to be backed up for at least 8 miles.

Traffic was at a crawl for about 2 hours near mile marker 128/129 while The South Carolina Highway Patrol managed traffic and emergency officials worked to clean up and remove the truck that was reduced to a metal frame.

No word on what caused the truck to go up in flames, or if anyone was injured as a result of the fire.

