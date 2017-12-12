Midlands Jewish Community Celebrates First Day of Hanukkah

December 12th is the first night Hanukkah, which is also known as the festival of lights.

On Tuesday the Jewish community in the Midlands came together to mark the first night of Hanukkah by lighting the menorah.

“The menorah symbolizes freedom of faith, freedom of religion, and freedom to be different from others, and its OK to be different,” Rabbi Levi Marrus said.

Organizers said they want tonight’s event sends a message of faith, hope and unity.

“If we could show kindness to one another, get out of your comfort zone and be there for somebody else,” Marrus said. “We will see that other person responding kind. People are like mirrors, if we act a certain way they will reflect back to us the way we are hoping they would.”

The 8 day celebration dating back to more than 2,000 years. This year is extra special for some Jews because of trumps decision.

“We are obviously trilled that Jerusalem was recognized as the capitol of Israel. Obviously it’s been the capital for 33 hundred years,” Marrus said.