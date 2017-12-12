Midlands man being sought in death of Orangeburg man

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WOLO) – Orangeburg County authorities are searching for a Columbia man in connection with the death of a man earlier this month.

The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office detectives obtained a warrant Monday on murder charges for Michael Jerome Allen, 21, of Tavineer Drive, concerning the stabbing death of the 58-year-old victim.

The man’s body was found in a chair at a Maedrine Street residence on December 6 after relatives couldn’t make contact with the victim.

When officers arrived they made a forced entry after seeing signs inside the home of a struggle, authorities say.

According to officials an autopsy report confirmed the man died of stab wounds.

Authorities say Allen has connections to both Orangeburg and Columbia.

To receive up to $1000 for information about the crime or if you know the where Allen might be, citizens are encouraged to contact the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office at 803-534-3550 or CRIMESTOPPERS in any of the following ways: call 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372) or go to: www.midlandscrimestoppers.com, and click on the “Submit a tip” tab.

