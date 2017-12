Police Chase Ends with Wreck of Stolen Car

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) – A chase involving a reportedly stolen car ended in a crash involving multiple vehicles.

Columbia Police say Tuesday (12/12) afternoon, a Columbia Police officer tried to pull over a stolen car on Farrow Road.

Investigators say the car refused to stop and ended up crashing into three vehicles at Sunset Drive and North Main Street.

Police say the suspect ultimately ended up crashing Clement Road.