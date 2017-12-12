Red Sox deny interest in trading former Gamecock

The Red Sox will likely be making moves this offseason, and up until Monday, former Gamecock Jackie Bradley Jr. was rumored to be on the trade block.

But Boston’s president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski said Monday at the MLB winter meetings that those rumors are totally false.

“I don’t know where those rumors have started but they’re not accurate,” said Dombrowski.

His breakout year in 2016 saw Bradley hit .267 with 26 home runs and 87 RBI, which earned him an All-Star Game appearance.

His numbers slipped though in 2017, hitting just .245 with 17 home runs and 63 RBI.

The former Gamecock was part of Carolina’s back-to-back National Title teams in 2010 and 2011.