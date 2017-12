Snow ‘Panda’monium

Wasshington, DC (WOLO) —Snow isn’t causing any headaches for us here in the Midlands, but it sure gives us some great video to check out from further North.

Check out Mei Xiang at the National Zoo in D-C who just can’t get enough of the white stuff.

Cameras caught the giant Panda rolling and somersaulting around in snow-covered leaves and grass Saturday.

According to the National Zoo, giant panda are native to the cold climate and are more active in wintertime.