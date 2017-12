Sumter Murder Suspect Arrested

Sumter, SC (WOLO) —

A man who police say shot and killed another person has turned himself in to police.

Sumter Law Enforcement say 22 year old Kenton Thames-Daniels surrendered to police Monday night.

Thames Daniels is charged with murder. Investigators say he and David Bratton were involved in an argument outside a home on Flamingo Road Sunday afternoon before Bratton was shot