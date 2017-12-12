Tuesday Morning Menu

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) –

Find out what is happening around town this Tuesday morning!

Kick off Hanukkah with the Statehouse ‘Menorah Lighting’ tonight. The event, starting at 5:45p.m., will feature live music, gift bags, apple cider and latkes. Mayor Steve Benjamin will be the event’s guest speaker.

If you want to go a little wild Riverbanks Zoo’s ‘Lights Before Christmas’ is here once again. The zoo features nearly one million twinkling lights, visits with Santa, hot cocoa, and of course, the ‘Jingle Bell Bonfire.’ It opens each night at 5:00p.m. until the new year.

Don’t let the busy holiday season keep you from spending time outdoors. Stretch your legs and learn about the Historic Columbia Canal tonight on a ‘Lantern Tour.’ Park Rangers will guide you through the illuminated trail. Make sure you dress for the cold weather and wear comfortable walking shoes.