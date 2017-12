White Four-Door Nissan Sought in Deadly Hit and Run

FAIRFIELD, SC (WOLO) – Highway Patrol Troopers are looking for a white four-door Nissan in connection with a deadly hit and run Tuesday (12/12) morning.

Investigators say Lamont Jackson, 40, of Winnsboro was hit and killed while walking on Highway 34 near I-77.

Troopers say the car they are looking for should have some front end damage.