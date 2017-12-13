Attempted murder suspect used blade in stabbing incident, Lexington authorities say

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – A 38-year-old Columbia man has been charged with attempted murder in connection with a Saturday night stabbing incident in Lexington County.

Marcus Anthony Rivers is accused of using a lock blade to stab a man multiple times following an argument in the 4300 block of Augusta Road, Lexington County authorities say.

Rivers left the scene but was arrested by officers with the Columbia Police Department.

According to Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon, the victim is expected to make a full recovery.

Rivers is being held in the Lexington County Detention Center while he awaits a bond hearing.

