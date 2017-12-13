Channing Tindall named finalist for All-American Bowl award

The U.S. Army All-American Bowl Selection Committee today announced the finalists for its prestigious Felix “Doc” Blanchard and Glenn Davis Awards.

Both renowned football icons at the United States Military Academy at West Point, Blanchard and Davis formed arguably college football’s greatest-ever running back tandem while playing for the Army Black Knights in the 1940s. Together, the men set the record for most touchdowns scored by a pair of teammates (97), each won a Heisman Trophy, and both are enshrined in the College Football Hall of Fame.

The awards will be announced during the U.S. Army All-American Bowl Awards Show on Friday, Jan. 5, 2018, in San Antonio, Texas.

“The finalists for the Felix “Doc” Blanchard Award and the Glenn Davis Award have proven to be leaders both on and off the field,” said Elizabeth F. Wilson, deputy assistant secretary of the Army for marketing. “We recognize these finalists for their dedication and determination, and look forward to announcing the winners during the U.S. Army All-American Bowl Awards Show.”

The following U.S. Army All-Americans have been nominated for exuding characteristics demonstrative of Felix “Doc” Blanchard and Glenn Davis.

2018 Felix “Doc” Blanchard Award Finalists:

NAME POSITION SCHOOL CITY STATE Dax Hollifield LB Shelby High School Shelby NC Philip Jurkovec QB Pine-Richland High School Gibsonia PA Shayne Simon LB St. Peter’s Prep Jersey City NJ Channing Tindall LB Spring Valley High School Columbia SC

2018 Glenn Davis Award Finalists:

NAME POSITION SCHOOL CITY STATE Aidan Hutchinson DE Divine Child High School Dearborn MI Luke Matthews OL Lawrence E. Elkins High School Missouri City TX Cameron McGrone LB Lawrence Central High School Indianapolis IN Tommy Togiai DT Highland High School Pocatello ID