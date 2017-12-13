Channing Tindall named finalist for All-American Bowl award
The U.S. Army All-American Bowl Selection Committee today announced the finalists for its prestigious Felix “Doc” Blanchard and Glenn Davis Awards.
Both renowned football icons at the United States Military Academy at West Point, Blanchard and Davis formed arguably college football’s greatest-ever running back tandem while playing for the Army Black Knights in the 1940s. Together, the men set the record for most touchdowns scored by a pair of teammates (97), each won a Heisman Trophy, and both are enshrined in the College Football Hall of Fame.
The awards will be announced during the U.S. Army All-American Bowl Awards Show on Friday, Jan. 5, 2018, in San Antonio, Texas.
“The finalists for the Felix “Doc” Blanchard Award and the Glenn Davis Award have proven to be leaders both on and off the field,” said Elizabeth F. Wilson, deputy assistant secretary of the Army for marketing. “We recognize these finalists for their dedication and determination, and look forward to announcing the winners during the U.S. Army All-American Bowl Awards Show.”
The following U.S. Army All-Americans have been nominated for exuding characteristics demonstrative of Felix “Doc” Blanchard and Glenn Davis.
2018 Felix “Doc” Blanchard Award Finalists:
|NAME
|POSITION
|SCHOOL
|CITY
|STATE
|Dax Hollifield
|LB
|Shelby High School
|Shelby
|NC
|Philip Jurkovec
|QB
|Pine-Richland High School
|Gibsonia
|PA
|Shayne Simon
|LB
|St. Peter’s Prep
|Jersey City
|NJ
|Channing Tindall
|LB
|Spring Valley High School
|Columbia
|SC
2018 Glenn Davis Award Finalists:
|NAME
|POSITION
|SCHOOL
|CITY
|STATE
|Aidan Hutchinson
|DE
|Divine Child High School
|Dearborn
|MI
|Luke Matthews
|OL
|Lawrence E. Elkins High School
|Missouri City
|TX
|Cameron McGrone
|LB
|Lawrence Central High School
|Indianapolis
|IN
|Tommy Togiai
|DT
|Highland High School
|Pocatello
|ID