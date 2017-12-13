Dutch Fork’s Bryce Thompson officially commits to USC

BY: TYRIA GOINES

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Dutch Fork standout Bryce Thompson announced via Twitter his commitment to USC on Wednesday.

Thompson is the 20th commitment to South Carolina for this year’s class and fifth defensive back. He will not officially sign until the February signing period.

Thompson was originally committed to Virginia Tech but repealed his commitment over the summer. He went to several USC football games and had his official visit to the campus this past weekend.

Thompson said one of the biggest reasons for his decision was the USC coaching staff especially defensive coordinator Tavaris Robinson and head coach Will Muschamp.

Dutch Fork coach Tom Knotts called Thompson the best player he has coached in his more than 30 years.

Thompson did a little of everything this year for Dutch Fork, playing receiver, running back and defensive back.

During his freshman season on varsity, Thompson rushed for 281 yards and 3 total touchdowns. During his senior season, Thompson rushed for 1,368 yards, caught 44 passes for 630 yards and 38 total touchdowns. He also had 27 tackles, an interception and blocked a kick on defense.